Conservative commentator Mark Levin slammed the CEO and publisher of The Washington Post for having a “huge conflict” related to his ties with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Levin said publisher Fred Ryan, also the chairman of the board of trustees for the Reagan Institute, is clearly involved in the foundation’s request issued to the Trump campaign to stop using Reagan’s name and likeness to raise money.

“I campaigned for Ronald Reagan in 1976 and 1980. I worked in President Reagan’s administration for 8 years. I did not realize that Fred Ryan, who is now the publisher and CEO of the Washington Post is also the chairman of the Reagan Library & Foundation board,” Levin wrote in the first of a series of tweets.

He added, “Now, given the Washington Post’s leftist agenda, and the conservative legacy of the great Ronald Reagan, this appears to me to be a huge conflict.”

Levin continued, “And it also explains why the Washington Post ran a story about the Reagan Library objecting to President Trump’s use of the Reagan name for fundraising — that means Fred Ryan objected.”

In another tweet, Levin said he is “appalled” at what he called a “publicity stunt” by the Post and the Reagan Library.

The foundation runs the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif. It also controls the use of the names and images of Reagan and his wife Nancy.

Chief marketing officer Melissa Giller told the Post over the weekend that it asked the Trump campaign to stop selling commemorative coins with an image of President Donald Trump and Reagan shaking hands in 1987. Proceeds from the sales went to Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Trump responded to the foundation’s request by tweeting Sunday, “So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)!”

