A 7-year-old girl left brain dead from a drive-by shooting over the weekend that also wounded two adults and 16-month-old boy in Miami was taken off life support Monday, the Miami Herald reported, the latest example of the violence President Donald Trump has said requires federal intervention.

Alana Washington was shot in the head along with a 23-year-old woman hit in the torso and a 19-year-old man struck in the shoulder and neck outside a home in the Brownsville section of the city near the airport. People were exiting a car that had just parked Saturday night at about 8 p.m. ET when another car passed spraying more than a dozen rounds. One man in the house returned fire, the Herald reported, citing unidentified sources.

The 23-year-old woman and 19-year-old man wounded in Saturday’s shooting were in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The incident comes five days after Trump expanded “Operation Legend,” the dispatching of hundreds federal law enforcement agents from the FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security into cities that have seen a surge of violence in recent weeks following the riots and protests of the death of George Floy in Minneapolis.

“Operate Legend” is named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy killed in Kansas City.

The Herald said it was not clear who the intended target of the Miami shooting was.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said her office was working with detectives to investigate the case and pleaded with the public for help in identifying the shooter or shooters.

“The million eyes of our community’s residents may have seen something that could provide an essential identifying clue,” she said in a statement Sunday. “Please come forward and say something. You may become an important lifesaver with just a few words.”

