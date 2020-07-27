https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/miami-marlins-mlb-philadelphia/2020/07/27/id/979194

The Miami Marlins won’t play their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, ESPN reports.

The game has been postponed after eight more players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told ESPN that the newly reported cases bring the total number of infections associated with the team to 14.

The Marlins will stay in Philadelphia, which is where they played their weekend series. Players, coaches and staff will continue to undergo testing.

Baltimore general manager Mike Elias confirmed to ESPN that the game in Miami was postponed.

On Sunday, four of the team’s players tested positive, including Sunday’s starting pitcher Jose Urena, according to sources familiar with the clubhouse outbreak.

“It’s fair to say that guys are concerned,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday after the initial positive tests. “We are talking about health. We are talking about these guys traveling back to their families and kids and we want to be safe. They have a voice and we are going to listen.”

Before the team’s opening set in Philadelphia, they played an exhibition game in Atlanta on Wednesday. It is possible some of the players got sick in Atlanta.

The New York Yankees were scheduled to play in the same clubhouse that the Marlins used in Philadelphia on Monday night.

That game has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, ESPN reports.

Before the decision to delay the game was made, sources told ESPN’s Marly Rivera that the Yankees were informed that the visitors’ clubhouse was fumigated several times.

