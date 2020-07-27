http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HSnbsd7mE2Q/

A Michigan state representative says it’s time for China to pay for the damage coronavirus has caused in the state.

State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) told The Kyle Olson Show that the communist regime was liable in letting the virus out of its country, and should be held accountable.

LaFave said while it is an election year and both parties will blame each other for errors in handling the outbreak, “Nobody should really be disagreeing that it came from the communist Chinese government that lied to the World Health Organization, threw out reporters, and put people on airplanes and sent them across the world while they had a regional lockdown.”

He said it was China’s fault that it left Wuhan providence, and that China “bears some responsibility for this virus leaving their country in the first place.”

The proposed law, which is cosponsored by two Democrats, will “provide for the reimbursement of this state for the actions of the People’s Republic of China in causing the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus.”

The bill calls on the state treasurer to “determine the amount of damages, costs, expenses, and other losses that this state has incurred as a result of the coronavirus” at every level of government, which are listed in the legislation.

“The state treasurer shall send an itemized statement of the damages, costs, expenses, and other losses … to the People’s Republic of China with a formal demand that the People’s Republic of China reimburse this state.”

LaFave is joined as cosponsor by state Reps. Steve Marino (R-Harrison Twp.), Doug Wozniak (R-Shelby Twp.), Matt Maddock (R-Milford), Ronnie Peterson (D-Ypsilanti), Aaron Miller (R-Sturgis), Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), Brian Elder (D-Bay City), Daire Rendon (R-Lake City), Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock).

The representative said the bill’s intent is “to hold the totalitarian communist government of China responsible for the pandemic they knowingly unleashed upon Michigan and the rest of the world.”

If the bill is passed and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, LaFave said, “We’re going to send China a bill.”

When asked by a skeptic about whether it would really be paid, he responded, “I’ve never gotten paid for an invoice I never sent anyone.”

