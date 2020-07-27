http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6-6oYGRntyk/

Historian Jon Meacham on Friday evening warned Democrats that even though former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by double digits in nearly every poll 100 days before Election Day, a lot of people who will vote “for the incumbent are not going to tell pollsters.”

He said on MSNBC that Biden’s “campaign is being careful about this as well” because they know “it’s a long way to go.”

Meacham added that 100 days is “endless” and “an eternity” in a campaign, not the least “because of the tumult of this remarkable year.”

He referenced questions about the economy and the Coronavirus pandemic in addition to “the inherent instability” of the president.

The historian said though there is “something about the American character” that prevents the country from running “in one direction with one party for very long,” Trump has “upended” many norms.

Voters agree with Meacham’s concerns.

A majority of Pennsylvania voters, for instance, recently said there are “secret Trump voters” in their communities. In addition, numerous polls have found that Trump outperforms his polling numbers when voters are asked if they think Trump is going to win the election instead of whether they support Trump.

