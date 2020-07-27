https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/national-guard-church-protesters-tear-gas/2020/07/27/id/979278

Police used excessive force in Washington, D.C., last month against demonstrators to clear a path for President Donald Trump to take a photo holding a Bible at a church near the White House, according to an Army National Guard commander, Business Insider reported Monday.

Maj. Adam DeMarco, an Iraq War combat veteran who serves in the D.C. National Guard, is scheduled to testify about the incident before the House Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday.

He said in his written statement that what he saw the night of June 1, as one of the most senior D.C. National Guard officers present, was “deeply disturbing” and contradicted Trump’s description of the protesters as unruly and violent.

“At no time did I feel threatened by the protesters or assess them to be violent,” DeMarco wrote. “It was my observation that the use of force against demonstrators in the clearing operation was an unnecessary escalation of the use of force.”

DeMarco added the demontrators “were engaged in the peaceful expression of their First Amendment rights. Yet they were subjected to an unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force.”

He also said tear gas was used despite being told by Park Police it would not do so.

Attorney General William Barr has insisted there was no connection between the clearing operation and Trump’s photo-op.

