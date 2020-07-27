http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/icyTtDqbSvA/

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs cited “people familiar” with O’Brien’s health, who said he contracted the virus after a family event.

The White House confirmed the news in a statement:

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site. There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.

O’Brien was last photographed with Trump during a trip to Florida on July 10.

Afterward, O’Brien traveled to France and met with fellow National Security advisors in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

O’Brien is the highest-ranking official that has had a known positive case of the virus.

President Trump is tested daily for the virus and people who meet with him are also regularly tested beforehand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

