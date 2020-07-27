https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nba-orlando-bubble-media/2020/07/27/id/979150

The NBA is tracking social distancing among media members with electronic monitors.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the devices beep when people break the six-foot rule for more than five seconds. After 10 seconds, the beeping gets louder.

The Wall Street Journal called the device “an electric-fence-like tag.”

The NBA will start playing regular season games again on Thursday at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

Players, team staff, members of the media, food service personnel, and even barbers are being kept in a bubble in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from spreading and, potentially, derailing the season again.

Fewer media organizations have sent reporters to cover games in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus amid a pandemic. Each is paying the NBA $500 per reporter every day so they can live and work in the bubble, the Journal reported.

