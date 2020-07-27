http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DFWs7I8lAHQ/

Lin Wood, a lawyer representing Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, accused CNN’s Brian Stelter on Monday of breaching a confidentiality agreement with respect to the settlement reached between Sandmann and the Washington Post.

Sandmann announced Friday via Twitter that he had settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post on his eighteenth birthday:

Stelter retweeted — and subsequently undid his retweet — of a speculative assessment of the Washington Post‘s settlement with Sandmann from Mark Zaid:

Wood tweeted, “This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars.”

Wood called for CNN to fire Stelter to “teach him not to ever against falsely speculate on confidential settlements.”

CNN’s Asha Ranhappa similarly speculated on a $25,000 valuation of the Washington Post‘s settlement to make Sandmann “go away.”

CNN settled a $275 million defamation lawsuit brought by Sandmann in January. The lawsuit alleged that “CNN brought down the full force of its corporate power, influence, and wealth on Nicholas by falsely attacking, vilifying, and bullying him despite the fact that he was a minor child.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...