The attorney representing Nick Sandmann warned Brian Stelter of CNN that a retweet from his social media account might cost him his job because it violates a confidentiality agreement about their lawsuit.

Lin Wood, Sandmann’s lead attorney, tweeted a screenshot of the offending missive from CNN’s media correspondent from his own account on Monday.

“This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement,” Wood said.

“Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars,” he added.

The retweet was of an exhortation by attorney Mark S. Zaid against speculation about the settlement of a lawsuit by Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student from Kentucky.

“Those with zero legal experience (as far as I can tell) should not be conjecturing on lawsuits they know nothing about. What kind of journalism is that?” asked Zaid.

“I’ve litigated defamation cases. Sandman [sic] was undoubtedly paid nuisance value settlement & nothing more,” he conjectured.

Wood implied that Stelter was breaking the confidentiality agreement by retweeting an opinion about the probable outcome of the lawsuit against CNN.

He went on to accuse others at CNN of committing the same error, including CNN analyst Asha Rangappa who speculated that Sandmann received “$25K to go away.”

Sandmann also weighed in on the tweet and chastised Stelter.

“I can’t decide if it’s worse to be Brian Stelter or believe Brian Stelter,” tweeted Sandmann.

“He was never in any court hearing or meeting I was,” he added. “So why does he act like he knows anything?”

Sandmann sued over the unfair coverage of a viral video of his confrontation with Native American elder and activist Nathan Phillips during the annual March for Life in Washington D.C. in January 2019. He settled a $275 million lawsuit against CNN a year later, and settled his $250 million lawsuit against the Washington Post on Friday.

Wood also said in a previous tweet that he had agreed to represent former Trump campaign aide Carter Page against Yahoo News and the Huffington Post for falsely accusing him of being a traitor and trying to “ruin” him.

Here’s an interview with Wood about the lawsuit:

