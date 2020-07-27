http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Lj04ZmVctEo/no-enemies-to-bidens-left.php

The riots that have devastated Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle and Portland are “peaceful,” according to the Democrats and their media adjunct. Or “mostly peaceful,” when a violent act is actually being committed onscreen. This is what Jerry Nadler says; according to him, violence by Portland’s leftists is a “myth.” Then there is Nick Kristof, who denies that Portland is violent and extols the joys of “stroll[ing] along the Willamette River and enjoy[ing] a glass of local pinot noir.”

More important is the fact that Joe Biden can’t find anything to criticize in rioting, arson or felonious assault. What does he think about members of his party trying to blind federal officers with lasers? Of course, no reporter would ever ask Slow Joe such an impertinent question. But still, voters want to know. Seventy-seven percent of them are concerned about violent crime in our cities. Is Biden for it, or against it?

As usual, Biden has nothing to say beyond the absurd claim that the Democrats’ rioters and arsonists are “peaceful.” Hence this devastating Trump ad:

Far-left fascists have turned Portland into a violent hellscape. Joe Biden is siding with the mob, defending them as “peaceful protesters.” Do they look “peaceful” to you? pic.twitter.com/ssEawCpFL9 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

The conventional wisdom is that the Democrats will sweep to victory in November. Maybe so. But it won’t be easy if voters understand that Democrats consider felonious assault, arson, rioting, looting and malicious destruction of property “peaceful” and thus beyond criticism, as long as such violence is committed in their name.

