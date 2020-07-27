http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VHPevNsg4pE/

The University of Notre Dame announced Monday that they would withdraw from hosting the first of the 2020 presidential debate on September 29.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins said in a statement that “necessary health precautions” over the coronavirus made it difficult for the university to host the debate. He wrote:

I am grateful to the many members of the University community who have devoted countless hours planning this event, and to the Commission on Presidential Debates leadership for their professionalism and understanding. But in the end, the constraints the coronavirus pandemic put on the event — as understandable and necessary as they are — have led us to withdraw.

The debate will be the first time that President Donald Trump debates former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the debate would be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic instead. The debate will be held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, OH.

The University of Michigan also withdrew from hosting an October 15 debate, citing coronavirus health concerns.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL is expected to host the second debate scheduled for October 15.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for October 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read the full revised debate schedule below:

First presidential debate:

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

