https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gun-violence-new-york-shootings-dermot-shea/2020/07/27/id/979272

New York City tallied 47 shootings last week, a 176% increase over the course of a year, and those figures might keep spiking, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea warned Monday, the New York Post reported.

“It’s going to take some time to address the significant uptick in violence that we see,” Shea said during a press conference.

“When you look at what we saw last week, absolutely unacceptable, you’re right – 15 shootings just on Sunday. That was following a pretty heavy day of protests in Manhattan on Saturday. Eight of them were in Brooklyn.”

Shea in an interview with NY1 said it would take a concerted effort to stem the surge of gun violence, including working with prosecutors, courts, and communities.

“It’s going to take all different parts,” Shea said. “It’s going to take prosecutors, it’s going to take courts, it’s going to take people participating in the system, whether that means coming forward as witnesses.”

“There’s a lot of balls up in the air that we’re balancing,” he added.

Shea’s comments come one day after ProPublica started publishing thousands of police discipline records it said New York kept secret for decades.

The database lists active-duty officers who have had at least one allegation against them substantiated by the CCRB, which includes about 4,000 officers out of the NYPD’s 36,000-member force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

