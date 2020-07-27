https://www.theepochtimes.com/nypd-searching-for-suspects-in-manhattan-deli-attack_3440164.html

A father and daughter were attacked by a mob of people inside a Manhattan deli on July 7, according to video footage posted by the NYPD on Sunday.

The NYPD said the group of eight people said a 22-year-old woman and a 41-year-old male were “assaulted by a group of people,” while a 39-year-old woman’s phone was stolen as she attempted to call 911.

During the attack, the man was knocked unconscious, officials told FOX5. He was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition while the daughter was treated at the scene by medics.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 7/7 at 11:15 pm, inside of 2090 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan, a 41-year-old male & a 22-year-old female were assaulted by a group of people & a 39-year-old had her phone taken as she tried to call the 911. Have info ▶️ @NYPDTips https://t.co/eblxOoNc4Q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2020

The incident took place in a store on Amsterdam Ave. near 164th Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Three of the suspects have been identified by police as 21-year-old Devonte Phillips, 22-year-old Tyquan Dupont, and 26-year-old Tyrone Lawrence, according to the report.

Additional photos of the individuals wanted in connection to this incident. pic.twitter.com/slHDfJPM4X — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2020

A victim, who identified herself as the daughter in the case, told CBS New York that the attack “came out of nowhere.”

“I feel shocked,” the victim said. “I blacked out because after … You have anxiety and you get nervous, you don’t really remember stuff.”

She said that her stepfather was beaten unconscious.

“I thought they killed him. I thought he died. I saw him on the floor,” the woman said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

