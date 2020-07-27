https://www.theepochtimes.com/oakland-mayor-condemns-agitators-after-rioting-over-the-weekend_3439850.html

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf called the people responsible for damaging a courthouse and other buildings over the weekend “agitators,” urging demonstrators not to become violent.

“Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send federal troops into American cities. We can’t be fooled and play into his twisted campaign strategy,” Schaaf said in a statement sent to news outlets on Sunday.

“We celebrate passionate protest but Oaklanders need to know that when they attend protests after dark they may be providing cover for agitators who are more intent on stoking civil unrest than advancing racial justice.”

Oakland police officials also said that “agitators within the crowd of demonstrators” were the ones who lit the Alameda County Superior Courthouse on fire on Saturday.

Rioters damaged a police station, the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building, and a Citibank, among other buildings.

Demonstrators watch a flare inside a federal building during a riot in Oakland, Calif., on July 25, 2020. (Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo)

“Some within the crowd of 100s of demonstrators vandalized the police station. Breaking windows, spray painting, shooting fireworks and pointing lasers at officers and helicopters,” the Oakland Police Department said in a separate statement. The crowd hurled projectiles at officers.

Photographs of the aftermath of the rioting showed the concrete outside the courthouse, as well as part of the building, sprayed with graffiti, including anarchist symbols, “kill judges and prosecutors too,” and “ACAB,” which stands for “all cops are [expletives].”

A set of glass doors was also smashed.

Some 700 people took part in the gathering, which police called a protest. Several people were arrested.

Because of the ongoing violence in urban areas in the United States, the federal government has surged officials and agents to try to protect federal buildings and crack down on criminal elements.

A man looks toward wooden boards and graffiti outside of the Alameda County Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., on July 26, 2020. (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump, a Republican, mentioned Schaaf’s city while speaking with reporters last week.

Asked what he was planning on doing about the spike in crime in cities like New York, Trump said: “Well, I’m going to do something—that, I can tell you. Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these—Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.”

Along with the Democratic mayors of the other cities Trump singled out, Schaaf said she does not welcome federal assistance.

Trump on July 22 announced he was surging assets to Chicago and Albuquerque. As many as 75,000 federal officers and agents could be sent to cities to combat violence, he said later.

Federal forces already deployed to Seattle and Portland.

Rioting took place in a number of cities over the weekend. Many of the gatherings were organized by groups linked to Antifa, a far-left, anarcho-communist group, or to Black Lives Matter, a group that’s pushing to abolish police departments across the nation.

Jack Phillips and Janita Kan contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

