I told you on Saturday night that Hearst was shutting down the print version of Oprah’s O Magazine after 20 years. There’s no word on why exactly except that print magazines are coming to an end, Hearst doesn’t care, and is staying in business with Oprah at least tangentially so it doesn’t look like a total disaster. The website will carry on without the bound magazine.

A spokesman for Hearst sent this to me tonight after no response all day. The theme is they’re all going to lean into things I guess until they fall over. The corporate line is sad. Wait til we hear about all the layoffs.

“To clarify since I think some reports have been a bit misleading, the brand is not going away, it is reinventing how it delivers Oprah’s unique perspective on issues including health and well-being, climate change and social justice while continuing to lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA. This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric.”

Oprah Winfrey says in a supplied quote:

“I’m proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years,” said Oprah Winfrey. “I look forward to the next step in our evolution.”

Quote from Lucy Kaylin, editor in chief O, The Oprah Magazine said:

“Twenty years ago O, The Oprah Magazine launched as a personal growth guide to help women live their best lives,” said Lucy Kaylin, editor in chief, O, The Oprah Magazine. “As we embark on this next chapter, we will lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA and deepen the connection with our loyal readers.”

and finally Kristen O’Hara, Chief Business Officer of Hearst Magazines adds: “Hearst is honored to be working with Oprah and her team to reimagine the future.”

