Over 30 people were shot, with ten killed, over the weekend as violence continues to surge in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

One of the fatal shooting victims was a 16-year-old boy who sustained a bullet wound to the head “in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn” on Sunday, Fox 5 reported.

The 16-year-old was one of seven people who were shot and killed on Sunday alone.

De Blasio reacted to the 16-year-old’s death saying, “This is heartbreaking. His life was just beginning. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the families of these boys. No parent should ever have to bury a child,” NBC 4 New York reported.

A “Stop the Violence” march occurred in Brooklyn the day before the seven fatalies occurred.

Yesterday we participated in the stop the violence march and rally. This afternoon three people were shot on Vermont Street, @NYPD75Pct sadly one of the victims succumbed to his injuries. This senseless gun violence must stop! — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) July 27, 2020

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke with NY1 on Monday morning and acknowledged that all the anti-violence efforts have fallen short of actually curtailing it at this point.

“When we have a day with 15 shootings in New York City, that’s not a success. There’s no other way to put that. There are still some challenges throughout New York City with repeat gun offenders, with the gang situation, with large groups on the street and how to tackle them in terms of alcohol and things of that nature,” he said.

Breitbart News reported that a one-year-old was shot to death while sitting in a stroller in de Blasio’s NYC earlier this month.

In June, Breitbart News reported a video of a father fatally shot while walking his six-year-old daughter across the street in the city.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE

On Sunday, July 5th, police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street. pic.twitter.com/kiEmmJfuEW — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

On July 14, 2020, Breitbart News reported that de Blasio blamed NYC’s surging violence on guns.

