https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-magazines-molotov-police

The violence rages on in Portland, Oregon, and doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. Sunday night, as Portland police responded to reports of gunfire in Lownsdale Square Park where many of the protesters have been encamped, they found disturbing discovery: a bag full of loaded rifle magazines and molotov cocktails.

One person was apparently injured by the gunfire and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Fox News. Police took two suspects into custody, who have since been released. It is unclear at this time what charges they may face.

Sunday was the 60th consecutive day of protests, which have often turned unruly and violent. Federal and local police have been attacked, countless fires have been started, and businesses in the area have been shuttered and destroyed by the seemingly endless civil unrest. Rather than attempt to control the protests, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has often joined them, and was reportedly hit with pepper spray in an incident that was mocked as a lame publicity stunt by President Donald Trump.

The tactics used by the protesters in Portland have also grown increasingly dangerous. According to TheBlaze’s Elijah Schaffer, antifa protesters have secured fake press badges and are using them to confuse police and the few members of the real press who are there to cover events, and even went so far as to fire rubber devices and flashbangs at the real press.

The Federal government has begun a counteroffensive in Portland that is designed to bring order to the area around the Hatfield Courthouse, which is under federal jurisdiction and has served as the epicenter for the worst of the violence. Dozens have been arrested and charged by federal authorities.

Still, the unrest raged on Sunday. When federal authorities erected a fence to protect the courthouse, rioters with power saws attempted to cut down the fencing, claiming it was an unsafe obstruction of a bike path, which led to more fierce confrontations with police.

More on the ongoing riots can be seen in the following video from BlazeTV’s Elijah Schaffer:



The Real Journalists EXPOSING Antifa | BATTLEFIELD ANTIFA [Part 3] | Ep 69



youtu.be



