https://www.theblaze.com/news/protesters-dhs-secretary-chad-wolf

A group of protesters demonstrated outside acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf’s home in Alexandria, Va., Sunday, demanding that no more federal officers be deployed to quell riots in the country.

What are the details?

The Trump administration opted to deploy federal officers to Portland recently after protests in the city turned violent.

The protesters at Wolf’s home were allegedly part of “ShutDownDC,” the same group that stalked Trump administration officials years ago to protest family separation policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Daily Wire reported.

The group boasted on social media Sunday, tweeting: “We visited Chad Wolf this morning to tell him to send his thugs home and to support our friends in Portland, at the border, and across the country … Chad’s neighbors joined us — awkward!”

Townhall.com reporter Julio Rosas posted pictures and videos of the demonstration on Twitter, which show dozens gathered with signs that said “Resist Trump’s Troops” and “No More Teargas.”

“We know there are no career consequences for these men and women. We know there are no financial consequences for these men and women. We know there are no legal consequences for these men and women. We must make social consequences for these men and women,” one protester, who appeared to be a neighborhood resident, is heard saying in a video.

“We must make it uncomfortable for them. We will not be good Germans. We will not be the people who sat by and watched our neighbors commit these atrocities and said nothing because their kids were home,” she added.

Wolf has been critical of rioters in Portland who have engaged in repeated and dangerous attacks on federal officers in the city.

“They’re coming armed with rocks, bottles, baseball bats, power tools, commercial grade fireworks, eliciting that violence and targeting their violence on federal courthouses and federal law enforcement officers,” he said on Sunday.

It was a pretty ‘low effort’ affair

Newsweek reported that it was unclear whether Wolf was even at home during the protests, which started at around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and dissipated shortly before noon and appeared to consist of roughly 30 people.

One protester complained that “if we had more notice about the event … a lot more people would be standing in the street right now.”

Ian Miles Cheong called it “some low effort protesting” while posting a video of the group tiredly chanting, “How do you spell fascist? DHS.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

