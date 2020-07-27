https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/pulitzer-winning-1619-writer-confesses-not-history/

The author of a series of essays that appeared in the New York Times, called the “1619 Project,” has admitted that the work was created with the intention of changing the “narrative” and “national memory” about America’s founding.

Turns out it apparently had nothing to do with “history.”

The admission comes from Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Times writer who once called white people “bloodsuckers” and “barbaric devils.”

In recent days, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has proposed a ban on the use of federal money to teach the project in public schools, as some educators already have proposed.

Hannah-Jones claims, among other things, the American Revolution was fought to maintain slavery and Abraham Lincoln was racist.

Cotton charged on Twitter: “The NYT’s 1619 Project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom & equality on which our nation was founded. Federal funding shouldn’t help indoctrinate young Americans w/ this left-wing garbage.”

But Hannah-Jones begs to differ.

It’s not history at all, and wasn’t intended to be, she replied on Twitter.

“I’ve always said that the 1619 Project is not a history. It is a work of journalism that explicitly seeks to challenge the national narrative and, therefore, the national memory. The project has always been as much about the present as it is the past,” she wrote.

“The crazy thing is, the 1619 Project is using history and reporting to make an argument. It never pretended to be history. We explicitly state our aims and produced a series of essays. Critique was always expected, but the need to discredit it speaks to something else.”

Her anti-white sentiments were expressed as far back as the 1990s, when she wrote a letter to Notre Dame’s student newspaper that “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.”

She insisted there was no difference between Christopher Columbus and Adolf Hitler, and claimed African explorers reached the Americas before Columbus and were involved in the construction of Aztec temples.

“The difference is that Africans had the decency and respect for human life to learn from the Native Americans and trade technology with them,” she said. “The pyramids of the Aztecs and the great stone heads of the Olmecs are lasting monuments to the friendship of these two peoples.”

Hannah-Jones was awarded a Pulitzer Prize this year for her work on the 1619 Project, which falsely claimed “one of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.”

She claimed on Twitter that “one group has monopolized [the national narrative] for too long in order to create this myth of exceptionalism.”

