Over the last few days a new social media fad has arisen in the form of “I have a joke about X,” but I can’t tell the punchline for some related reason. My favorite right now comes from the great people at the New York Post, and runs: “The NY Post editorial board has a Gov. Cuomo joke but it requires a food order.”

And hence our pal Remy has outdone himself with this sendup of the arbitrary rules on our dining and drinking activities at the moment:

[embedded content]

