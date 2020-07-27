https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/07/27/rep-jerry-nadler-d-crazytown-believes-antifa-are-mythical-creatures-like-unicorns-n715315

The Democrat in charge of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, believes that antifa and the destruction the radical group is causing, are “myths.”

Myths like this:

Nadler made this claim to Twitter user “Essential Fleccas” who respectfully asked him on video if the congressman would disavow the antifa violence that has plagued Portland, Oregon for more than 60 straight nights.

Here’s how the conversation went:

EF: There’s violence across the whole country. Do you disavow the violence by antifa that’s happening in Portland right now, the violence? Nadler: That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, DC. EF: About antifa in Portland? Nadler: Yes. EF: Sir, there’s videos everywhere online. There’s fires and riots. They’re throwing fireworks at federal officers. DHS is there. Look online. That’s crazy, Mr. Nadler.

Watch the exchange for yourself.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

For those of us watching antifa violence for years, his comments seem especially clueless, but maybe the end game here to gaslight people into thinking that, to the extent there are riots, they’re not done by antifa. Maybe the claim is made in service to Democrats up for re-election, who haven’t denounced the violence and find themselves blamed for them in November.

The assertion that antifa is mythical, like a pink unicorn, will come as a huge surprise to, uh, Rose City Antifa of Portland, Oregon.

And the easiest way to avoid this issue is to run the information you’re sharing past other groups you’re supporting in private before you decide to post. That’s it. That’s all. Take five minutes, ask for the opinion of someone you trust and know is knowledgeable. — Always Antifascist (@RoseCityAntifa) July 23, 2020

And antifa seven hills doesn’t exist, either. It’s asking it’s allies to attend similar riots, “demos,” that Jerry Nadler thinks don’t exist.

And other antifa groups in Philly, New Brunswick, Seattle, the UK, don’t exist either.

As the riots and protests have intensified across the nation in advance of the election, and considering the overt destruction of cities such as downtown Portland, it’s hard to imagine someone could make such as statement more untethered from reality.

One of the people at the Portland riots responded to Nadler’s clueless response. Elijah Schaffer, who’s been chronicling the melees in both Portland and Seattle had some news for the congressman.

I witnessed Antifa throw a Molotov cocktail on DHS agents tonight in Portland Is this the “myth” you’re referring to?

I witnessed Antifa throw a Molotov cocktail on DHS agents tonight in Portland Is this the “myth” you’re referring to? pic.twitter.com/zWuYbMdCIw — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 27, 2020

Congressman Jim Jordan suggested his colleague talk to the federal and local cops who have been hurt, blinded, and hospitalized due to the imaginary and mythical antifa.

#Antifa isn’t a “myth.” Ask the police officers risking their lives to preserve law and order. Ask the federal agents being pelted with fireworks and projectiles. Ask the small business owners who’ve had their property destroyed. https://t.co/n1KlqWP3K8 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2020

Former Bush 43 White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tried the “if the Tea Party did this” game and concluded, “there would be an anti-GOP, media-led feeding frenzy.” But he realized that “Nadler will get away with this, because the press is biased.”

If there were riots and violence taking place at Tea-party protests, the MSM would furiously demand every GOP member denounce it. If they responded like Nadler, there would be an anti-GOP, media-led feeding frenzy. Nadler will get away with this, because the press is biased. https://t.co/azEZUVohyo — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 27, 2020

Nadler has tried this before. As my PJMedia colleague Tyler O’Neill reports, Nadler called antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” an oxymoron if ever there was one, an “imaginary” group in a previous congressional speech.

Yes, Rep. Jerry Nadler really did try to claim that Antifa was “imaginary.” pic.twitter.com/Wka2qprv47 — MRCTV (@mrctv) June 26, 2020

Finally, as the Left begins a wholesale gaslighting effort about these riots, who are you going to believe, Nadler or your own lyin’ eyes?

