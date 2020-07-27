http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9Wxiarxoal8/

The upcoming Democratic National Convention will be limited to only two hours of primetime coverage per night, according to reports.

The convention, which takes place August 17 -20, will only enjoy two hours of primetime coverage per night, from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Politico reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, “One or more speakers” appearing each night will address the audience from a battleground state, “including Wisconsin.”

“It has turned into an almost 100 percent virtual convention,” said Stephanie Cutter, a “veteran Democratic operative who is in charge of producing the four-day event.”

Themes will range day-to-day. Monday’s is expected to be “A United America,” followed by “Steady Leadership” on Tuesday, “A Future for All” on Wednesday, and “A New American Promise” on Thursday. However, the schedule and themes have not yet been finalized.

“Speakers are participating from all over the country, not just politicians,” Cutter said, according to Politico.

The outlet reported:

WHO IS SPEAKING: JOE BIDEN will accept the Democratic nomination in Milwaukee. IT IS STILL TBD on who will speak when and how top surrogates like the OBAMAS, who are slated to play a role in the convention, will participate over the four days. Cutter said there will be “plenty of the next generation of leaders” in the program, but segments won’t be as long as during past conventions. “It will be much shorter so that we can keep the program moving and keep people engaged.”

President Trump made waves last week after formally canceling the celebration of his nomination, slated to take place in Jacksonville, Florida, August 24-27.

“To have a big convention, it’s just not right,” the president said, attributing the decision, in part, to the Sunshine State’s spike in cases of the Chinese coronavirus.

“I just felt it was wrong to have people going to what turned out to be a hotspot.”

