Republicans look to virus relief to avert economic and electoral disaster

ANALYSIS — This month, key virus relief programs that have kept millions out of poverty and propped up the U.S. economy expire. Yet, Republicans and Democrats remain miles apart on whether they should continue or, if not, what should replace them.

Common sense says Congress must do something. There are still 18 million Americans out of work. The Labor Department for 18 straight weeks has reported new jobless claims of at least 1 million. A Census survey this month found 12 million said they missed their July rent payment, with 23 million fearful they’ll miss August’s. The food stamp rolls have grown by 17 percent, or by 6 million people, since the coronavirus and state lockdowns crippled the economy in March.

But the politics have shifted since Congress passed the roughly $2 trillion CARES Act in March. The election is now almost three months away.

The CARES Act provision offering an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits to the laid off, as well as to self-employed workers who’ve lost income, goes away at the end of the month. A federal eviction moratorium in the law ended on July 24.

The CARES Act passed quickly, with near unanimity. Don’t expect it to be so easy this time. Democrats sense political advantage. CQ Roll Call’s Capitol Insiders Survey of congressional aides this month found that nearly two-thirds of Democratic staffers thought the virus would benefit their side, politically, in November. Only 6 percent of the GOP respondents thought it would help theirs.