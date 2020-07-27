https://www.theblaze.com/news/teens-riot-mob-tennessee-fun-center

It was no fun at the Putt Putt Fun Center in Memphis, Tennessee, over the weekend.

What happened?

The outfit said parents started dropping off their children Saturday evening when a crowd of 300 to 400 people overwhelmed it, placing it in violation of COVID-19 restrictions, WREG-TV reported, citing a police report.

With that the Putt Putt Fun Center decided to close, the station said, adding that chaos erupted when employees said they wouldn’t issue refunds.

Video of the rioting shows a girl busting up transparent dividers and destroying a counter. She also grabs heavy stands and chucks them across the counter at terrified employees who scamper away:

Image source: TMZ video screenshot

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Others said online they were at the center and claimed some of its gaming machines were taking money without giving playing time, TMZ reported.

Here’s the clip:

WREG said the girl also was seen spitting at an employee.

The station said it tried reaching out to the girl to get her side of the story but hadn’t heard back from her.

What did the company have to say?

The center’s general manager, Aaron Boss, said in a statement to WREG that the incident was something the company has “never experienced in 57 years of business.”

Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured during this situation. We are actively trying to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions. Going forward, any minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave. We have been the Memphis area’s locally owned place for family entertainment for nearly six decades. We will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. Please understand this is not a reflection of us or our park. We look forward to serving you soon.

So far, only a 13-year-old boy was issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct, the station said, adding that the Putt Putt Fun Center resumed operations Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

