The Russian defense ministry said it had sent a Su-27 fighter plane on Monday to intercept a US surveillance plane over the Black Sea that it said was approaching the Russian border.

The US plane, identified as a P-8 Poseidon, has changed course to move away from the Russian border, the ministry added.

