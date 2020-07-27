https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fighter-jet-navy-black-sea-intercept/2020/07/27/id/979293

A Russian fighter jet intercepted an American patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, the sixth such incident in less than a month.

The Russian National Defense Management Center the plane, identified in a Reuters report as a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon – essentially a Boeing 737 used for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare and shipping interdiction, was approaching its coast without giving specifics.

“On July 27, 2020, Russian airspace control means spotted an aerial target approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea neutral waters,” it said. “A Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District’s air defense forces was scrambled to intercept the target.”

“The Su-27 plane’s flight was performed in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace. The Russian border was not violated.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said the P-8 turned 180 degrees as it neared the border and the Su-27 returned to its base.

TASS said an Su-27 escorted P-8s through neutral waters over the Black Sea on July 23 and again July 24.

That followed one incident in early July two incidents last month June 26 and June 29.

In the June 26 incident, an Su-30 intercepted a P-8, RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and KC-135 tanker. The Russian defense ministry released a minute-and-a-half video in which the tanker was shown refueling the RC-135.

Three days later, a P-8 and RC-135 were intercepted by an Su-27 “a considerable distance from the state border of the Russian Federation,” the Defense Ministry said in a release.

It added the “U.S. aircraft were continuously accompanied by Russian means of control.”

The Black Sea is inland body of water bordered by Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania.

