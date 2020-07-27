https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sally-yates-russia-doj-probe/2020/07/27/id/979222

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will testify on Aug. 5 in the ongoing Republican probe of the origins into the Russia investigation.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., made the announcement during an interview Monday with Fox News Radio.

Yates will testify as part of a public hearing, a Graham spokesperson told The Hill.

Graham is leading the investigation into the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane,” the nickname given to the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian election interference and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, which followed it.

The GOP’s deep dive includes reviewing the investigation into former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance, or FISA, Courts.

So far, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been the only person to testify during a public hearing as part of the probe.

Graham was granted permission to subpoena more than 50 people, but a spokesperson for Graham told The Hill that the public hearing was being done on a voluntary basis.

The Republicans are interested in hearing from Yates because she was in the Oval Office during a Jan. 5, 2017 meeting where then-President Barack Obama and then-FBI Director James Comey chatted about sharing national security information related to Russia with Flynn.

Yates was already interviewed during Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s review of the FISA warrant applications linked to Page. Horowitz said he found 17 significant errors and omissions from the warrant applications during his review.

Yates approved both the initial warrant application on Page and the first renewal. She told Horowitz when the FBI began its investigation that she didn’t remember receiving a formal briefing from agents about the case in the summer of 2016 or any time before she left the Justice Department in January 2017.

Graham said he wants to ask Yates if she would have signed the surveillance warrant applications if she knew then what she knows now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

