https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Nicholas-Sandmann-Washington-Post-Brian-Stelter/2020/07/27/id/979303

A CNN media reporter breached the news channel’s confidentiality agreement when he retweeted speculation about the size of a defamation settlement with The Washington Post, says the the attorney for Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann.

And the move “may have cost him his job” at CNN, Lin Wood, Sandmann’s attorney tweeted.

Though Sandmann sued The Washington Post for $250 million, attorney Mark Zaid speculated on Twitter about how much the settlement actually paid out.

“Those with zero legal experience (as far as I can tell) should not be conjecturing on lawsuits they know nothing about. What kind of journalism is that?” Zaid wrote. “I’ve litigated defamation cases. [Sandmann] was undoubtedly paid nuisance value settlement & nothing more.”

Stelter then retweeted the tweet. Stelter is an employee of CNN, which also was sued by Sandmann for defamation over coverage of him in a video seen of him smiling and wearing a “MAGA” hat as Native American Nathan Phillips beat on a drum in front of him in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Media coverage of video showing only part of the event portrayed Sandmann and fellow students in an unflattering light. But later video showed that nearby Black Hebrew Israelites had stirred up tensions, making comments at the teens who were in town for the March for Life event and Phillips, who was in town for the Indigenous Peoples March.

“This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars,” Wood said on Twitter.

Sandmann, who has since graduated, also slammed Stelter on Twitter, saying, “Brian Stelter just can’t learn some basic lessons over at CNN. I can’t decide if it’s worse to be Brian Stelter or believe Brian Stelter. He was never in any court hearing or meeting I was. So why does he act like he knows anything?”

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa tweeted on the issue as well, Fox News noted, writing: “I’d guess $25K to go away.”

In response, Wood wrote: “Heads are going to roll at CNN or @N1ckSandmann is going to filing another lawsuit & reveal truth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

