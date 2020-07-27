http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7CdmFnx1MTk/

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough weighed in on the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Despite polling showing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, holding a lead over Trump in many key states, Scarborough said he would be “surprised” if the races “don’t tighten up significantly towards the end.”

“You see a poll by Joe Biden [sic] ahead by 12 points in the state of Florida, and I just find it hard to believe that even though that may be what people are telling pollsters in July, that’s not how they’re going to be voting,” Scarborough advised. “I’d be surprised, Mika, if all of these races don’t tighten up significantly toward the end. But, you know, Arizona is a great example of the state where Biden has stubbornly maintained a lead four points, five points, six points, eight points, three points. It reminds me of Ohio in 2012 where Barack Obama just consistently and steadily stayed ahead of Romney three points, four points, five points through the entire race.”

“So, again, that 50% is just a poll,” he added. “We’re only in July … yeah, 100 days. But when people start, candidates start hitting that 50% threshold, and you also see Joe Biden’s favorables far different than Hillary Clinton’s four years ago, this is a little more baked in than what we saw four years ago. Doesn’t mean it’s not going to tighten up. Doesn’t mean that Joe Biden’s necessarily going to win. It just means the climb for the president’s team [is] much higher.”

