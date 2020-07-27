https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509187-senate-gop-to-propose-cutting-unemployment-benefits-in-coronavirus-relief

Senate Republicans are proposing to reduce the $600 weekly unemployment benefit as part of their forthcoming release plan.

The GOP proposal, according to Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinSteven Terner MnuchinWhite House, Senate GOP race to finalize coronavirus package ahead of Monday rollout Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline Sunday shows – Coronavirus relief, stimulus talks dominate MORE, will transition to roughly 70 percent of an individual’s previous wages.

But states and GOP lawmakers have warned that it could take weeks, if not months, to be able to switch to unemployment benefits that would be scalable based on a person’s wage. Negotiators had discussed doing something similar during the March negotiations but were told by the Labor Department that because of archaic technology it was not possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mnuchin told reporters that the GOP proposal will provide a “bridge” as states transition to the new system.

The GOP proposal will propose lowering the federal employment benefit to $200 per week and give states approximately two months to transition to being able to match previous wages, sources told The Washington Post and Bloomberg.

Asked about proposing $200 per week while states are transitioning, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow noted that he had talked to Mnuchin, but that conversations were ongoing.

“These are technical adjustments to the formulas. I don’t want to predict. They’re in final discussions as we talk,” Kudlow said.

Spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellWhite House, Senate GOP race to finalize coronavirus package ahead of Monday rollout Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline AFSCME launches ad calling for trillion in relief aid for local governments MORE (R-Ky.) did not immediately respond to a question about the unemployment language. Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsWhite House, Senate GOP race to finalize coronavirus package ahead of Monday rollout Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline Sunday shows – Coronavirus relief, stimulus talks dominate MORE were meeting with McConnell’s staff on Saturday and Sunday to discuss the language and try to finalize the overall bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are pouncing on reports that Republicans will propose cutting the weekly unemployment benefit while states transition to a wage-based unemployment benefit.

“The White House is once again showing that it has zero understanding of the desperation of unemployed Americans. My message to Republicans is this: if you think $200 a week is enough to live on, you try it first,” Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenOn The Money: Congress set for brawl as unemployment cliff looms | Wave of evictions could be coming for nation’s renters | House approves 9.5B spending package Congress set for brawl as unemployment cliff looms Democrats hit Interior secretary for reportedly refusing to wear mask in meeting with tribes MORE (D-Ore.) tweeted on Monday.

Michael Zona, a spokesman for Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), declined to discuss details of the bill before its release.

Zona, in a separate tweet, also said it would be “generous” to call Wyden’s tweet misleading.

“A federal benefit of $200/week would be *in addition to* hundreds in state benefits. No unemployed American is being asked to live on $200 a week. In 2009, under Obama & a fully Democratic Congress, extra federal benefits were ~$25/week,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To call this misleading would be generous. A federal benefit of $200/week would be *in addition to* hundreds in state benefits. No unemployed American is being asked to live on $200 a week. In 2009, under Obama & a fully Democratic Congress, extra federal benefits were ~$25/week~ https://t.co/ySOijTfXAF — Michael Zona (@mjzona) July 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

