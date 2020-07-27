https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/showdown-revolt-brewing-bernie-sanders-delegates-prepare-rebel-biden-doesnt-cave-medicare-demands/

At least 360 Democrat delegates, mostly Bernie Sanders supporters, have signed a pledge to vote against a Democrat national platform that does not include medicare for all.

According to Politico’s delegate tracker, Biden has 2,632 delegates and Sanders currently has 1,076.

The Dems are holding a ‘virtual’ DNC in Milwaukee in just three weeks and it looks there may be a repeat of the 2016 convention.

In 2016, Bernie supporters booed Hillary Clinton at the convention after WikiLeaks released DNC emails proving the primary was rigged in Hillary’s favor.

Bernie was burned again this time around and his supporters and delegates have not forgotten.

Politico reported:

A revolt is brewing among Bernie Sanders delegates three weeks from the Democratic National Convention. More than 360 delegates, most of whom back Sanders, have signed on to a pledge to vote against the Democratic Party’s platform if it does not include support for “Medicare for All,” the petition’s organizers told POLITICO. They argue that single-payer health care is an urgent priority amid a worldwide pandemic and the biggest unemployment crisis since the Great Depression. “This pandemic has shown us that our private health insurance system does not work for the American people. Millions of people have lost their jobs and their health care at the same time,” said Judith Whitmer, a Sanders delegate and chair of the convention’s Nevada delegation who helped spearhead the pledge. “There’s people leaving the hospital now with millions of dollars in medical bills. What are we going to do about that?” The warning is all but certain to set up a clash between Sanders’ most dedicated supporters and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who opposes Medicare for All, at a time when the party is seeking to demonstrate unity ahead of its August convention. Though the petition signers have little chance of revising the platform to include Medicare for All support, they do have the numbers to draw attention to their protest and cause.

The petition states:

Bernie Sanders delegates from the Nevada delegation to the Democratic National Convention call on all delegates to sign on to this petition and pledge to vote against any platform that does not include a plank supporting universal, single-payer Medicare for All. Whereas, this Country is currently in the throes of a catastrophic public health crisis; and Whereas, this emergency has led to massive job losses due to the Country’s response to that crisis; and Whereas, millions of Americans have lost their healthcare insurance because of those job losses at a time when healthcare is needed most; and Whereas, this crisis has highlighted the need to separate healthcare from employment; and Whereas, we believe that healthcare is a basic human right, not a luxury; and Whereas, our current, for-profit health care system is inherently racist and discriminatory; and Whereas, the majority of Americans now believe that a universal, single-payer, Medicare-For-All system is the best way to achieve equitable, affordable and accessible healthcare for all Americans; and Whereas, the Democratic Party and their Platform Committee process has failed, to date, to incorporate a clear and progressive platform plank for Medicare-For-All for adoption by the 2020 National Convention; therefore

The delegates threatened to vote against the Democrat platform unless they get their way: “Be it resolved that we, the undersigned delegates to the Democratic National Convention, pledge to vote against any 2020 Platform that does not include a universal, single-payer, Medicare-For-All, platform plank.”

Bernie’s co-chair Nina Turner on Monday told The Atlantic that voting for Joe Biden is like eating “a bowl of shit.”

“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of shit in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still shit,” Nina Turner said.

It looks like the schism in the Socialist/Democrat party is alive and well.

