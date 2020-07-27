https://www.dailywire.com/news/somebody-needs-to-go-to-jail-lindsey-graham-says-fbi-lied-to-congress-while-investigating-trump-campaign

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, hinted to Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that big news was coming regarding those involved in the FBI’s dubious investigation into President Donald Trump’s’ 2016 campaign and its alleged ties to the Russian government.

As a reminder, a two-year special counsel investigation found no collusion between the campaign and Russia, yet media outlets continue to suggest one exists.

Graham and other Senate Republicans have been releasing declassified documents showing that the FBI knew before the special counsel investigation began that evidence did not suggest collusion, yet continued to go after Trump and his associates anyway.

On Sunday, Graham told Bartiromo to “Stay tuned next week” to learn more about the investigation into the Trump campaign.

“Not only do we now know that the FBI lied to the FISA court about the reliability of the dossier. They told the court that the subsource was truthful and cooperative and Russian-based. The truth of the matter is that the subsource was American-based. He was an employee of Christopher Steele, who was on the payroll of the Democratic Party. And he told Christopher Steele, this is all a bunch of hearsay. And when the FBI understood that the dossier was no longer reliable, they continued to use it. But we also now have found — and this will come out next week — that Congress got suspicious about the Russian subsource and the reliability of the Steele dossier and that members of Congress asked to be briefed about it,” Graham said.

Though the FBI denied that the Steele dossier was the basis for the investigation into the Trump campaign, FISA court applications show it was, in fact, the primary source. The articles used to bolster its claims were all based on the dossier and briefings from Steele himself – essentially circular reporting.

Graham went on to say that the FBI lied to the FISA court about the reliability of the Steele dossier, but also to congress, which is illegal.

“Somebody needs to go to jail,” Graham said.

The Steele subsource Graham mentioned is Igor Dancheko, a researcher connected to the Brookings Institute, who was based in the U.S. and not in Russia, as the FBI and Steele claimed. The mainstream media has taken issue with Dancheko’s outing, ignoring the bigger story of the FBI lying to Congress and the American people – and the media.

Transcript via Ed Morrissey:

BARTIROMO: What did the FBI say to Congress? Because I remember John Brennan in testimony to — in front of Trey Gowdy. And he said to Trey Gowdy, we did not use the dossier. It was a small part of the overall mosaic. What about the FBI and what it told Congress? Is lying to Congress a 10-year felony, as Trey Gowdy has said on this program? GRAHAM: So, stay tuned. Next week, you are going to learn more. Not only do we now know that the FBI lied to the FISA court about the reliability of the dossier. They told the court that the subsource was truthful and cooperative and Russian-based. The truth of the matter is that the subsource was American-based. He was an employee of Christopher Steele, who was on the payroll of the Democratic Party. And he told Christopher Steele, this is all a bunch of hearsay. And when the FBI understood that the dossier was no longer reliable, they continued to use it. But we also now have found — and this will come out next week — that Congress got suspicious about the Russian subsource and the reliability of the Steele dossier and that members of Congress asked to be briefed about it. I will tell you next week what I found. And here is what I think I’m going to be able to show to the public. Not only did the FBI lie to the court about the reliability of the Steele dossier. They also relied — lied to the Congress. And that is a separate crime. BARTIROMO: So, that is a second criminal — that is a second criminal act, then? GRAHAM: And this is in 2018. So, again, I want to emphasize this, that the Congress got suspicious, the Intelligence Committee did, about Steele and the reliability of the dossier. The intelligence community did not want to include the dossier in the intelligence assessment provided to President Trump about the 2016 campaign because they didn’t trust it. So, they started asking questions at the FBI in 2018 about the subsource and how reliable this information was. And I found the notes that the FBI used to prepare that briefing. Mr. Horowitz told us about them. I found them. Stay tuned next week. You’re going to find, not only did the FBI lie to the FISA court. They lied their ass off to the Congress.

