(CNBC) — U.S. stocks rose on Monday with the major tech names outperforming as investors braced for a big week of corporate earnings and lawmakers continued coronavirus stimulus negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 114.88 points, or 0.4%, to close at 26,584.77. The S&P 500 closed 0.7% higher at 3,239.41 and the Nasdaq Composite outperformed, climbing 1.7% to 10,536.27.

Apple climbed 2.3%. Amazon advanced 1.5% after several analysts raised their price targets on the e-commerce giant. Other tech-related stocks, including Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet, also traded higher.

