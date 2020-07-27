https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/surprise-look-swing-voters-focus-group-choose-president/

While Joe Biden has a substantial lead in many polls in battleground states, a focus group of nine people in Michigan who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 but backed Trump in 2016 provides a snapshot of how swing voters in one key state view the race.

Seven of the nine swing voters in the Axios focus group said they would vote again for Trump in November, with some judging Biden as a mentally unfit candidate who would be a “puppet” of the “deep state.”

Axios’ monthly Engagious/Schlesinger swing-voter series is not a scientific poll, noted the Daily Caller.

But with the notorious inaccuracy of polls on the 2016 election, the focus group could offer clues of voters’ current state of mind.

A member of the group of Obama voters calling himself Matt T said Biden is “showing signs of dementia” and would likely become a “puppet … controlled by a lot of people in the deep state,” which he described as “the lobbyists, the people that have influence on a lot of the politicians.”

A woman who called herself Shelly D agreed.

“I don’t think that Biden is going to be running our country. Whoever his vice president is, is going to be running the country. The vice president or whoever the puppet people are telling him what to say,” she said.

See the video of the focus group:

[embedded content]

A voter calling herself Vicki S said she doesn’t like either candidate, and thinks “the lesser of two evils” is Biden and will vote for him.

Amid the pandemic and the racial turmoil and violence since the death of George Floyd, Biden has a 9-point lead in Michigan and is ahead of the president in five other battleground states, according to a July 24 Fox News poll.

A Quinnipiac poll found now Biden leads Trump 51-38 in Florida.

