https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspect-taunts-cops-online-gets-nabbed

A Georgia man has gone viral for taunting the police as they sought him during a seven-month drug investigation — and so did his subsequent arrest.

What are the details?

Authorities were seeking William Reeves Durga, 21, for sale of cocaine and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony, according to police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation placed a photo of Durga on a poster shared with social media on July 2.

The photo announced that authorities were seeking Durga in regard to a then-ongoing drug investigation.

Durga apparently saw the Facebook photo and shared it to a TikTok video with a video of himself superimposed over the photo, dancing.

He captioned the video, “Come and get me bi**h.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

Naturally, the video caught the attention of law enforcement as it went viral, racking up 4 million views.

According to WSB-TV, “Durga’s viral fame did not help him keep a low profile and out of the way of law enforcement. The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, LaGrange Police Department, and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office worked together and arrested Durga Friday.”

In a statement, Durga told the LaGrange Daily News that he was just trying to get even with law enforcement for “[blasting] me on social media.”

Before his arrest, Durga said, “Honestly, I’m not wanting to turn myself into Troup County Jail. It is so nasty and full of coronavirus. They haven’t been doing the necessary things to keep it contained. It’s beyond overcrowded, nobody gets a court date, it’s just wrong how the inmates are treated. I haven’t been running, they never came to my house or anything. They straight blasted me on social media, so, I did it back.”

In a statement, the LaGrange Police Department wrote, “Without Mr. Durga’s viral TikTok video, we would not have received the amount of tips and information that ultimately led to his arrest, thank you!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

