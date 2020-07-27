https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/swarm-police-officers-k-9-units-burst-new-jersey-gym-door-arrest-owners-violating-gov-murphys-shutdown-order-video/

Ian Smith, Atilis Gym owner screen image

A swarm of police officers burst through the door of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey Monday morning and arrested the owners for violating Governor Murphy’s authoritarian shutdown order.

Recall, Atilis Gym reopened in May in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy’s Coronavirus lockdown order.

The gym owners have been fighting the Communist Governor and judges ever since.

On Monday morning authorities moved in and arrested the owners of Atilis Gym for the crime of keeping their business open in order to feed their families.

“Well, this was a first,” Dowlen said in a Facebook post. “I stayed the night in the gym writing, my book clients Ian & Frank were just waking up, I’m gathering my computer & notebooks, just waiting for the guys to come out for a few final questions, and then a SWARM of Camden County Sheriffs & local Bellmawr police (with K-9 units waiting in a vehicle) come bursting thru the door….to me, sitting there, writing, by myself. First & foremost, the law enforcement officers were polite & respectful. Look for my video footage on national channels. And tonight/this morning, I am writing this new book chapter right now!!!”

WATCH:

Welcome to America 2020, where feeding your family and standing up for your Constitutional rights is illegal. @govmurphy flexing his little tyrant muscles finally – only took him 70 days. pic.twitter.com/Re24pEAlvt — (@TheNiniD) July 27, 2020

You can support Atilis Gym by donating to their GoFundMe here.

