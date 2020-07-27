https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/swing-voters-michigan-say-will-vote-trump-call-biden-puppet-not-mentally-capable-president-video/

Swing voters in Michigan say they will vote for President Trump in the November election because they believe Biden is a “puppet” who is “not mentally capable of being president.”

The Axios focus group included nine swing voters in Michigan who voted for Barack Obama in 2012, but voted Trump in 2016.

One swing voter expressed his concern over Biden’s cognitive decline.

‘Biden is showing signs of dementia and would likely become a puppet — controlled by a lot of people in the Deep State,’ a voter named Matt T said, describing Biden as “up there in age.”

Jeff O said he’s picking Trump because “I don’t think that Biden is mentally capable of being president.”

“I just feel that what he’s saying is not making any sense to me,” said Sharon T. of Biden’s livestreams. She also called Biden “a puppet” for wearing a face mask in public.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Axios conducts a monthly Engagious/Schlesinger swing-voter focus group.

