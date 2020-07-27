http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/j_fK6VZzUSw/the-coming-war-on-the-suburbs.php

Mark Levin hosted Stanley Kurtz for the full hour on Life, Liberty & Levin last night. They discussed the repeal of the Obama administration’s nightmarish Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulation (AFFH), of which Kurtz must be the country’s foremost critic. FOX News has posted Yael Halon’s story “Stanley Kurtz sheds light on Trump’s latest ‘tremendous accomplishment,’ and why media largely overlooked it” on the show along with the opening segment of the interview (below).

I would like to post a video of the entire show. The most important part of the interview was the discussion of the return of AFFH in the “supercharged” form promised by Joe Biden (Paul touched on it here). To understand what a Biden administration holds in store for us on this front, see Kurtz’s NR columns “Biden and Dems Are Set to Abolish the Suburbs” (June 30) and “Will Biden’s War on the Suburbs Become a Campaign Issue?” (July 15).

