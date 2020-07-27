https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/see-win-black-lives-matter-mob-young-white-kids-block-elderly-couple-car-crossing-bridge-hour/

A Black Lives Matter mob blocked an elderly couple in their car from crossing the Key Bridge into Washington DC this past weekend.

The young white kids made the couple sit in their car for over an hour and prevented them from passing.

They bragged about this online.
They thought this was a big win for BLM and the far left movement.
Hmm.

