https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/see-win-black-lives-matter-mob-young-white-kids-block-elderly-couple-car-crossing-bridge-hour/

A Black Lives Matter mob blocked an elderly couple in their car from crossing the Key Bridge into Washington DC this past weekend.

The young white kids made the couple sit in their car for over an hour and prevented them from passing.

They bragged about this online.

They thought this was a big win for BLM and the far left movement.

Hmm.

Kevin coming here telling us he’s an ally to the “American people and to let them go lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/xM2oQfd2Aw — Seun (@seuntheactivist) July 27, 2020

TRENDING: We Asked Our Readers to Send Photos of the Democrat Party Sanctioned Destruction and Rioting in their Community — We Were Shocked at What They Sent In

I just want it to be known that every car turned around except for them. They literally stayed for over an hour and refused to turn around until instructed to by an officer. Minor inconvenience to them in comparison to the major inconvenience that Black folks face daily. — Seun (@seuntheactivist) July 27, 2020

Also y’all bots be in our mentions everyday I’m not tripping lmaooo — Seun (@seuntheactivist) July 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

