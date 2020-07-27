https://thehill.com/homenews/house/509274-tlaib-opens-up-about-why-she-hasnt-endorsed-biden-yet

Rep. Rashida TlaibRashida Harbi TlaibTlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet On The Money: Congress set for brawl as unemployment cliff looms | Wave of evictions could be coming for nation’s renters | House approves 9.5B spending package Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib propose amendment to defund administration of ‘opportunity zone’ program MORE (D-Mich.) is opening up about why she hasn’t yet joined most members of her party in endorsing presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenObama, George Clooney to hold virtual fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday Tlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet It’s 1980 in reverse MORE.

In an interview with Newsweek published on Monday, the first-year lawmaker, who had previously endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was ‘unprovoked escalation’ | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Democrats urge controversial Pentagon policy nominee to withdraw MORE (I-Vt.) in the 2020 presidential race, was pressed about why she hasn’t thrown her support behind the former vice president.

“He hasn’t directly called me or anything, but, no, right now I’m focused on my election, my constituents and my residents,” Tlaib told the outlet. “One thing that I know is I’m going to be really focused on turnout in the fall. When I focus on turnout, we will deliver Michigan to Joe Biden.”

“Trump only won Michigan by 10,000 votes. When I turn out my folks and my district, we’ll be able to take back the state. When you focus primarily on getting people out to vote in a district like mine, [Biden] wins,” she continued.

Pressed further in the interview about why it’s difficult for her to endorse Biden in the coming race, Tlaib said, “Because I don’t want to get into a debate with my residents.”

“Residents come up to me and say, ‘Rashida, I don’t know. I hear Joe Biden this, Joe Biden that.’ I say, ‘Listen, do we need another four years of Trump? No. Then what I need you to do is go out there and focus on that,’” she said.

“If the ultimate goal is to get rid of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr’s written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to ‘discredit’ him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE, that doesn’t have to involve me actually endorsing Biden,” Tlaib continued. “My constituents don’t need to be bogged down in, ‘Is he the best candidate?’ That’s not what you have to convince my residents. They need to come out in droves and be inspired by something. And that is going to be a vote against Donald Trump.”

The comments by Tlaib come as the Michigan Democrat gears up for a competitive primary early next month. She faces a challenge from Detroit City Council President and former Rep. Brenda Jones (D-Mich.), who has endorsed Biden for president.

Tlaib is one of two members of “the squad,” a quartet of progressive House lawmakers who joined Congress in 2018, who have yet to publicly back Biden in the presidential race. The other is Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyTlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet Is Ilhan Omar one and done? Why she could lose the August primary McCarthy says Ocasio-Cortez should accept Yoho’s apology MORE (D-Mass.), who previously backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet Overnight Defense: Guardsman to testify Lafayette Square clearing was ‘unprovoked escalation’ | Dems push for controversial Pentagon nominee to withdraw | Watchdog says Pentagon not considering climate change risks to contractors Congress botched the CFPB’s leadership — here’s how to fix it MORE (D-Mass.).

The remaining members of the group, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden comes to Washington to honor John Lewis Ocasio-Cortez calls for end to federal funding for military recruitment in schools MORE (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTlaib opens up about why she hasn’t endorsed Biden yet The Hill’s Campaign Report: Campaigns prepare for homestretch run to Election Day Is Ilhan Omar one and done? Why she could lose the August primary MORE (D-Minn.), who also previously backed Sanders in the race, have thrown their support behind Biden.

