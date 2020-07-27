https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minnesota-battleground-state-pollster/2020/07/27/id/979264

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a 5 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump in a statewide Minnesota poll of likely 2020 general election voters released Monday by The Trafalgar Group.

Pollster Robert Cahaly tweeted the poll results:

“Our new @trafalgar_group #2020Election #BattlegroundState #Minnesota #poll conducted Jul 23 – 25 shows Biden leading by 5%: 49.2% @JoeBiden

44.2% @realDonaldTrump

1.7% @Jorgensen4POTUS

2.6% Another Party Candidate

2.3% Und.

See Report: https://thetrafalgargroup.org/news/mn-pres-0720/”

The demographics of the poll featured majority of voters 45 years or older (58.3%), 88.1% white likely voters, and slightly more women (52.7%) than men (47.3%). Older voters and white voters are two demographics that were more favorable to Trump in 2016.

The Trafalgar Group poll surveyed 1,129 likely general election voters July 23-25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.26 percentage points.

