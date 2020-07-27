https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/509286-trump-blasts-trending-section-on-twitter-really-ridiculous-illegal

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Cotton called out for remarks on slavery in criticism of 1619 Project Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline MORE blasted Twitter’s “trending” section in a Monday tweet, calling it “really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending’, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one,” Trump posted.

“They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend,” he added.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Twitter declined The Hill’s request for comment on Trump’s tweet.

The president’s relationship with Twitter, where he often turns to speak directly to supporters, has grown more contentious in recent months. The social media platform put warnings and fact checks on two of Trump’s posts in May about mail-in voting, saying the tweets contained “potentially misleading information.”

Twitter also added an advisory to one of Trump’s June tweets, which threatened demonstrators who want to create an “autonomous zone” in Washington, D.C. The advisory said the tweet broke Twitter’s rules about abusive behavior and threatening violence.

The president sought to fight back in May, issuing an executive order intended to strip social media platforms of certain legal protections, though experts say the order is largely toothless and stands on shaky legal ground.

Representatives from Trump’s campaign and the White House have repeatedly criticized the social media platform in the past, accusing it of anti-conservative bias and censorship.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany argued that the June advisory showed Twitter was silencing the president’s call for “law and order” in the U.S. amid the protests.

