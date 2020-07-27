https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-lewis-capitol-hill-lie-in-state-mike-pence/2020/07/27/id/979255

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday he will not be visiting the U.S. Capitol Monday or Tuesday to pay his respects to the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died last week.

“No, I won’t be going, no,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question outside the White House on Monday before leaving for a trip to North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are set to pay their respects Monday night where Lewis’ body is lying in state in the Capitol rotunda, The Hill reported. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrat’s presumptive presidential nominee also is expected to visit Monday and pay his respects.

Trump has had a rocky relationship with the Democratic congressman, but ordered White House flags flown at half staff for part of the day after he died and noted he was “saddened” to hear of the congressman’s death, noting he was a civil rights hero.

After Lewis said Trump was not a “legitimate” president in 2017, Trump fired back Lewis’ district was in “horrible shape” and Lewis was “all talk” and “no action or results.”

