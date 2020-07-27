https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/oklahoma-students-act-positive/2020/07/27/id/979273

Two high school students in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus after taking the ACTs at Edmond North High School earlier this month, CNN reports.

“Upon learning of these positive tests, the school immediately contacted local public health officials, notified ACT, and we have informed all students and test monitors in attendance that day,” ACT spokesperson Tarah DeSousa told CNN.

The students both tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after they took the test July 18.

“As part of ACT’s test center social distancing guidelines, students and monitors were asked to complete a series of COVID-19 symptom and travel screening questions, instructed to practice social distancing guidelines while on campus, and it was recommended that masks be worn by all,” DeSousa added.

ACT officials have emailed any students, parents or test administrators who shared a room with the two students who tested positive to warn them about their possible contact.

“According to seat assignments, it’s likely that you or your child were on the same floor or room as one or both of these students for up to four hours,” said one email obtained by CNN.

One family, the DeCosters, whose son took the ACTs at the school have filed a complaint with ACT officials over the lack of safety precautions. Although test staff are required to wear masks, students are not unless a local mask mandate is in place.

“The proctor waited to ask us if anyone tested positive for Covid or came in contact with someone who tested positive after we were already sitting grouped together,” Frederick DeCoster, an 18-year-old high school senior, told CNN.

“Almost no one was wearing a mask, even the proctor was constantly taking it off,” he added. “I didn’t feel safe. Then there was a kid sitting behind me sneezing, coughing hard, breathing really heavily. If you were to describe someone with coronavirus showing all the symptoms, it would be this guy. I was really worried.”

