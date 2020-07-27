https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/two-venezuelans-shot-dead-protests-corrupt-socialist-maduro-regime/

The protests registered daily in different states of Venezuela because of the fuel supply are out of control. The tensions between the Venezuelan people and the officials of the Bolivarian National Guard continue to increase

The response by Maduro thugs is the regular use of weapons. The regime continues to demonstrate excessive force against unarmed people.

During a recent protest, demonstrator Carlos Chaparro was shot dead. Carlos was unfortunately the fourth person killed by the regime in the recent protests. Witnesses said officers from the National Guard shot at people protesting abuse in the distribution of gasoline.

Witnesses also said that a guard shot people who were queuing for gasoline at the Buenos Aires Service Station in Barcelona state.

In addition, a representative of the rights organization PROVEA reported, “We are facing a new murder for excessive use of force by this component of the Armed Forces in the month of July.”

And deputy Avilio Troconis highlighted the death of a young protester, José Luis Albornoz, who was 19 years old. Albornoz died of a shot in the chest at the hands of another member of the National Guard. He was clearing the protest on Toas Island, in Zulia state.

Gasoline arrives on the island once a month and they sell fishermen 120 liters per person. Subsequently, the guard attempted to restrict the assortment to 60 liters and that caused a widespread protest.

It should be noted that 90% of that population in Toas, an impoverished area with poor communications sustains themselves from fishing. The community said that the amount of gasoline they are trying to supply is not enough for them to work.

Finally, Venezuela, with a refining network with a capacity of 1.3 million barrels per day, faces a new period of restricted fuel supply. Meanwhile, Maduro’s socialist regime applies all the force of repression against unarmed citizens.

This is the Socialism Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar hope to bring to America.

