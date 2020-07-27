http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F1zYT2H01bc/

Students at the University of Florida told a reporter this week that America’s Founding Fathers are “villains.” Many of the students that were interviewed were unable to name positive contributions that the Founding Fathers made to the world.

Campus Reform recently interviewed students at the University of Florida about their feelings on the Founding Fathers. Many students said they would describe the Founding Fathers as “villains” before they would describe them as “heroes.”

“They accomplished a lot of things, but a lot of them were not very good. I would say they are more on the “villains” side…they pretty much created the foundation for America…which of one of the reasons we have all these problems today,” one student said.

“I think it is a new time now, so we have to make up new things. I would say they are villains,” another student said.

“Villains. They owned slaves,” a third student chimed in.

Breitbart News reported in June on a poll that revealed that young Americans are most likely to support the recent protests that erupted in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. The poll revealed that 58 percent of young and college-educated Americans were likely to say that the Black Lives Matter riots that erupted in cities around the nation were “fully or partially justified.”

