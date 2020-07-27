https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/u-s-diplomatic-footprint-china-shrinks-tensions-intensify/

(CNBC) — WASHINGTON — The Trump administration closed its consulate in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Monday, reducing America’s diplomatic footprint in the world’s second-largest economy as relations between Washington and Beijing hit a boiling point.

The U.S. Consulate in Chengdu opened 35 years ago and up until Monday employed 200 people, of which 50 were U.S. diplomats and 150 were local hires, according to the consulate website.

U.S. Marines lowered the American flag that once flew over the consulate and a covering was placed over the plaque marking its entrance as the U.S. diplomatic staff left its mission in compliance with a Chinese order. The U.S. now has five remaining consulates in Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shenyang and Hong Kong-Macau as well as its embassy in Beijing.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

