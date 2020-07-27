https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/us-frontline-doctors-hold-presser-washington-dc-dispel-misinformation-covid-9-including-attacks-life-saving-hcq-treatments/

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.

The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Here is a list of the doctors speaking at the event today.

Here is the first day agenda from this week’s summit:

8:30 am: Coffee, Opening Remarks

9:00 am: Panel #1 Schools

10:00 am: Topic #2 The Virus/Disease Facts

10:20 am: Topic #2 Hoaxes Identified

10:40 am: Panel #2 Hoaxes Demonstrated

11:10 am: Panel #2 Medical Cancel Culture

11:30 am: Topic #3 Fear

11:45 am: Topic #4 Public Policy

12:00 pm: Lunch

1:00 pm: Capitol Hill Photo Op

2:00 pm: Capitol Hill Press Conference

4:00 pm: Panel 2: HCQ

5:00 pm: Topic #4: Follow the Money

5:30 pm: Panel #3: Lockdowns

4:00-8:00 pm: Individual Physician Interviews

