A viral video without any context posted on Sunday alleged that a border fence section was blown down by Hurricane Hanna in Texas, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said that the incident was captured before that.

“The video circulating on social media appears to be from June 2020 when high winds caused several border wall panels that were pending additional anchoring to fall over at a construction site near Deming, New Mexico,” the federal agency said in a statement on Monday. “That project is funded by the Department of Defense using 2808 Military Construction Funds, so any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The video was posted on Twitter over the weekend before it was deleted.

Roderick Kise, a spokesman for the Border Patrol department in the Rio Grande Valley, told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that he’s received a number of phone calls about the alleged incident.

“The hurricane hit us at nighttime, but looks like it was shot during the day,” Kise said in the interview, adding that the video did not appear to have been captured the Rio Grande Valley.

The Twitter post was originally attributed to a user named Yadith Valdez. “And so, ‘Hanna’ knocked down part of the border wall that is being built between the United States and Mexico,” the post said. “For the fury of nature, there are no borders.”

Her post, however, prompted a significant number of Twitter users, of whom some had verified accounts, to criticize the Trump administration and its policies.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Hanna made landfall along with Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to declare an emergency.

